Rhumbline Advisers Invests $621,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 348,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $4,199,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,526,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.