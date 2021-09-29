Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $665,000 Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $14,392,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $4,291,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

