Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $446,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

HOV stock opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

