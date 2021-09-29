Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,886 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eargo were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eargo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EAR shares. William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eargo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

