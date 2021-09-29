Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,680 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AROW opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

