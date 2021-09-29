Rhumbline Advisers Sells 623 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of VSE worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VSE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $606.49 million, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.56. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

