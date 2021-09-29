Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,754 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

