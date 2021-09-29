Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

