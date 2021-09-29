Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post $37.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $144.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,440 shares of company stock worth $2,360,267 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 144,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.