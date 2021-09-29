Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.
Shares of RIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. 322,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,457. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
