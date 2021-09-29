Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. 322,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,457. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

