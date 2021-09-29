Rob Roy Sells 13,497 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $352,946.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58.

SWCH stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 23.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

