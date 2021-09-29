Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

