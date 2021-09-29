Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,936 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 417.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

