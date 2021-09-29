Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

