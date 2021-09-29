Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $116,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

EWD opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

Ishares

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.