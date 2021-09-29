Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $778,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

