Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AA stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

