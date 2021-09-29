Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.