Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.