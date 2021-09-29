Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Shares Down 4.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 81,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 278,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24.

Roscan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.