Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,631 ($21.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,656.40 ($21.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,391.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.25%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

