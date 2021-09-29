RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.95 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post $52.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.82 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $46.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $207.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $213.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.05 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $230.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 411,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

