Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 453 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $116.20. 56,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.