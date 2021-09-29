Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,304.43. 99,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,410.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,359.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

