Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,010 PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,425. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

