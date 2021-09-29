Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,232. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



