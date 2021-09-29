Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.43. 5,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,532. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

