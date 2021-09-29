Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.48.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

