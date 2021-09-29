Ryo Currency Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $7,218.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,476.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.89 or 0.06830061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00352385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.88 or 0.01164217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00109508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00623862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.02 or 0.00561800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00303400 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,902,583 coins and its circulating supply is 32,785,270 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

