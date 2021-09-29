Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €31.20 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.32 ($38.02).

Shares of SZG opened at €28.84 ($33.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.95.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

