Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.59

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.59 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.59. The company has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

