Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €97.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €81.06 ($95.36) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.79.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.