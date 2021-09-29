Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

