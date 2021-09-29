Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $36.97 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $36,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,651. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

