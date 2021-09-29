Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $450.79

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 450.79 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 476.70 ($6.23), with a volume of 6,432 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The firm has a market cap of £200.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.77.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

