Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

NYSE FNV opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

