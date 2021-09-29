Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 88,946 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

