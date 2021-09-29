Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,475 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

NYSE:GS opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

