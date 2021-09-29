Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 6,572 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,379,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American International Group by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 653,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,787,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of AIG opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

