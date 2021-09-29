Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BIPC stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

