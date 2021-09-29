Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 36,691 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 149,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

