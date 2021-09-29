Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.