SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,083 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $57.50.

