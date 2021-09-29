SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 66.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 20.17. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.00 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

