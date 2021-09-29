SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,876 shares of company stock worth $48,248,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

