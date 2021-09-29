SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

