SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

