SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

