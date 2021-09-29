SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

