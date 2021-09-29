SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

CSM stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.